RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple units were called to a Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon when a fire burned through the roof of a Raleigh home.

A fire crew was dispatched just after 3:30 p.m., followed by another, when visible smoke was seen flowing through the roof in the 700 block of Chamberlain Street, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.

Local police and EMS crews put up caution tape to allow a fire truck on scene to extend its latter to the roof to help aid in putting out the flames and controlling smoke that spread across the entirety of the home. Multiple latters were also seen extending from the ground to the roof.

The CBS 17 crew on scene said multiple families were inside the home at the time the blaze began. It also said the fire was extinguished at approximately 4:10 p.m.

