RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As heavy storms moved through the Triangle on Friday night, a flash flood warning was issued for southern Durham County, and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several other counties, the National Weather Service said.

The warning came after up to 3 inches of rain had already fallen, forecasters said.

The warning was issued just after 9:55 p.m. and lasts until 1 a.m. on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Click here for the latest severe weather warnings

“Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area,” the warning said. “Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

Areas included in the flash flood warning are Durham, Chapel Hill, Bethesda, Parkwood, Research Triangle, Eno River State Park, Rollingview Marina, Falls Lake, and Jordan Lake.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued just after 10:05 p.m. until 10:45 p.m. for Central Harnett County, Lee County, Southwestern Wake County, and Eastern Chatham County, the weather service said.

Click here for the latest severe weather warnings