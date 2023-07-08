RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As storms moved through central North Carolina Saturday afternoon, some damage was reported and a flash flood warning was issued for Wake and Franklin counties.

A tree fell on a power pole in Raleigh around 5:20 p.m., closing northbound Glenwood Avenue between Whitaker Mill Road and Alexander Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

A tree blocking northbound Glenwood Ave. near Five Points. Photo by Amalia Roy/CBS 17

A driver was also rescued from a flooded car in Raleigh. An area of Hillsborough Street near Etta Burke Court was flooded by torrential rain around 5:30 p.m.

Just before 5:45 p.m., a flash flood warning was issued for southwestern Franklin County and central Wake County.

The warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m.

“Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the National Weather Service said.

No one was injured when the tree fell, closing Glenwood Avenue, police said. Only three customers were without power in the area.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Raleigh, Bunn, Knightdale and Rolesville.