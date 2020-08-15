Flash flood warning issued for Harnett County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a flash flood warning was issued for areas just north of Raleigh Saturday afternoon, another flash flood warning was issued for Harnett County Saturday night.

The Harnett County warning is until 10:15 p.m.

The warning said that radar indicated nearly stationary thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

“Up to 2 to 3 inches of rain have fallen in just the last hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning said.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

While parts of central North Carolina were under a flash flood watch, a flash flood warning was issued Saturday afternoon for parts of the Triangle.

The warning is for northern Wake County, southeastern Durham County and Franklin County and lasts until 7:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Weather officials said that by 4:30 p.m. up to 3 inches of rain had fallen in the past hour.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning said.

“Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area,” officials said.

Areas that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Franklinton, RDU International, Morrisville, Rolesville, Youngsville and Centerville.

