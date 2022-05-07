RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As heavy storms moved through the Triangle Saturday afternoon, weather officials issued a flash flood warning for parts of Wake County until 6:45 p.m.

By 5 p.m., the storms had already dumped up to 2 inches of rain in the warning area, according to the weather service.

The flash flood warning is for areas of Wake County including Cary, Raleigh, Knightdale and Morrisville, according to the National Weather Service.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning said.

Additional rainfall up to half an inch is possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding can be made worse if there is poor drainage in an area.