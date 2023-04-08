FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Flash flooding contributed to tens of thousands of gallons of wastewater spilling near a creek Friday, according to the Town of Fuquay-Varina.

Town officials said they discovered the spill Friday.

They estimate about 73,220 gallons of untreated wastewater came out of a sewer manhole and flowed into an unnamed tributary to Kenneth Creek.

Flash flooding from an excessive amount of rainfall contributed to the spill, according to a release from the town.

Photos of Friday’s flooding throughout Town of Fuquay-Varina (Fuquay-Varina Police Department)

The affected area was immediately inspected and cleaned up after the incident.

Town officials said they did not see any detrimental impact to the receiving stream or surrounding area.