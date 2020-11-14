Flight path changes at RDU could reduce noise from planes over residential areas

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re tired of hearing planes buzzing overhead, major changes are coming to the way planes takeoff and land at RDU.

“I’ve noticed when I’m running, and listening to my favorite song, that when the plane goes over the music just goes silent,” said Morrisville councilman Steve Rao.

According to a video released by the FAA that noise could soon be grounded thanks to changes in the flight patterns at RDU.

“The new PBN procedures are designed to remove airspace conflicts resulting in less leveling off during the climb which is more efficient and can reduce noise exposure levels,” said an FAA spokeswoman.

Since those changes will take place roughly 6,000 feet in the air it remains to be seen if it will impact the FAA’s 65 decibel limit over residential areas, which could be creeping closer as Morrisville continues to push for development in the Airport Overlay District.

“We’ve got noise abatement, and we’ve got all kinds of technology,” said Rao. “I think if people buy a house, knowing they’re buying near an airport, hopefully they would understand they’re going to have a little noise.”

