Flipped car on I-40 near Rock Quarry Rd closes some traffic lanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An overturned car closed several lanes of Interstate 40 near Rock Quarry Road Sunday night, according to authorities.

The crash was reported just before 9:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 301, which is near Rock Quarry Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Three left lanes were closed in the area, which is near the I-40/I-440 split. In a traffic camera from the scene, a car can be seen on its roof in lanes of the highway.

There is no word about injuries or how the wreck happened.

All lanes reopened around 10:30 p.m.

