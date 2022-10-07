RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving an overturned dump truck and two other vehicles is causing heavy delays in Raleigh Friday afternoon, according to officials with the Raleigh Fire Department.

Authorities say the crash happened before 2 p.m. on Louisburg Road/U.S. 401 just north of Interstate-540.

Two lanes in each direction are closed on Louisburg Road are closed while police, EMS, and fire crews are on the scene, according to officials.

Officials said the highway should be clear by 4:40 p.m.

At 2:35 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation reported that traffic was backed up for about one mile.

At 4:30 p.m., they agency reported that the crash had cleared.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.