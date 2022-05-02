RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rush-hour traffic is backed up Monday afternoon on Interstate 540 near Creedmoor Road/N.C. 50 after a truck appeared to flip and come to rest near the median.

The wreck was reported around 4:50 p.m. along I-540 westbound lanes at mile marker 9.8 near Creedmoor Road, according to the NCDOT.

Two westbound lanes are closed and one eastbound lane are closed.

On an NCDOT camera, a tan four-door pickup truck could be seen with heavy damage.

Traffic is backed up in both directions with westbound traffic at a near standstill beyond Six Forks Road, according to NCDOT mapping.

It’s unclear if there are injuries in the crash.