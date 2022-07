WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the town of Wake Forest said a part of a road has been washed away due to flooding from Saturday’s heavy rains.

They say Wait Ave./NC 98 from Shenandoah Farm Road to Mackie Park Drive is now reduced to one lane with alternating two-way traffic.

(Town of Wake Forest)

Officials say engineers will assess the situation Sunday.

It is not yet known when both lanes will reopen.