Flooding seen in Cary, Raleigh after heavy thunderstorms pass through

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Heavy thunderstorms that lingered over Raleigh and areas of Wake County caused some flooding in the area Sunday afternoon.

Storms began moving into Wake County just before 4 p.m. with gusty winds, lightning and torrential rains.

The storms were nearly stationary until about 5 p.m. before drifting off to the east. The bulk of the storm was still mainly within the Interstate 40/440 loop by 5:15 p.m.

Cary officials reported some flooding along roads with Morrisville-Carpenter Road at Gratiot Drive temporarily closed until 5 p.m., officials said.

There was also heavy flooding in the Twin Lakes subdivision in Cary with at least one road blocked by high water.

In Raleigh, some flooding was seen on Atlantic Avenue at Hodges Street, police said.

The heavy rains did not trigger any official flood warnings.

The latest forecast includes a 30 percent chance of storms Sunday evening.

