RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cars were stuck in flood waters when several Raleigh and Triangle roads were under water Saturday evening as torrential rains hit the area.

A flash flood warning was issued as heavy rains dumped up to 2 inches of water on areas of Raleigh and parts of Durham and Orange counties Saturday night.

At least two vehicles — a car and pickup truck — were stuck in flood waters on Atlantic Avenue just north of Highwoods Boulevard. As of 7:40 p.m., some lanes in that area were closed because of flooding.

At 7:50 p.m., Wake County deputies said the road was completely flooded with heavy debris at Old Falls of Neuse Road at Riverside Drive.

A CBS 17 viewer reported a car was off the road in flood waters on Ephesus Church Road at U.S. 15-501 in Chapel Hill.

In Raleigh, cars became stuck in flood waters in the usual area of Interstate 440 westbound near the Glenwood Avenue exit, according to Raleigh police.

Police also said at least one Raleigh driver needed help during street flooding at Atlantic Avenue at Hodges Street.

The 600 block of St. Albans Road was also flooded before the water receded in Raleigh, police said.

Half of Falls of Neuse Road was briefly flooded near Pemberton Drive, Raleigh police said.

A lane of the 1500 block of Capital Boulevard was also flooded earlier in the night, according to police.