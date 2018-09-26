Florence having an effect on NC's pumpkins, too

Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved Pumpkins (Pixabay)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Fall means changing leaves, cooler temperatures and of course, pumpkins.

Pumpkin patches around the Triangle are gearing up for a busy season.

“We've got thousands of pumpkins. We've got six acres planted but we've got thousands of pumpkins,” said Danny Page, owner of Page Farms in Brier Creek.

Although the pumpkins are ready, Hurricane Florence pushed back the start of business for some area farms.

“The hurricane and everything it kinda slowed us up from opening up because the land was wet and everything,” said Page.

Page Farms to delay their opening one week after suspending operations during the hurricane.

“One thing - we had to take our tents down and then we had to put them back up after the hurricane. And just one week there, we stopped doing anything because we figured the storm was coming through here more,” said Page.

Page says despite the delay, they’re ready for their big opening this weekend.

“We're on track. The first week is kind of getting everybody set up and getting them used to doing everything but I've got some help that's been helping me for years so we'll still be ready,” said Page.

Since most of their pumpkins were mature when Florence arrived, the majority of the crop was not affected by the heavy rain.

“We had a little downy mildew to come in with all that dampness and all, we could not spray at the time but by it coming in so late, the pumpkins was already made. Everything is looking good,” said Page.

Aside from a few trees down on the property, Florence did not cause any major damage to the farm and the pumpkins will be ready to pick in a few days.

If you are planning on heading out to your favorite pumpkin patch this year, make sure to call or check online to see if their opening dates have also been changed.