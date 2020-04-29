Florida man profiting off ReOpen NC movement, leader says group is unaffiliated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every Tuesday people from across North Carolina take over downtown Raleigh, and signs and shirts for ReOpenNC.com can be seen everywhere, but the person behind those products may only be interested in the movement for money.

“Our last paycheck was March 15,” said Keri Blanton.

With thousands of people statewide struggling there have been no shortage of groups getting beind their cause.

Ashley Smith started ReOpen NC on April 7, and in less than a month the page has close to 70,000 followers on Facebook.

“We’ve never sold anything,” said Ashley Smith. “We’re grassroots. We have a budget of $0. We’re volunteer based, and we’re not affiliated with anybody else.”

One week after Smith created her page someone created ReOpenNC.com to sell shirts, bumper stickers, and even signs seen around the reopen rally.

“We don’t know anything about them,” said Smith. “We don’t know who they are. We’ve never been affiliated with anyone.”

CBS 17 traced the website to ‘Domains By Proxy’ in Scottsdale, Az., and then to an address in Sebastian, FL., where several other reopen domains were registered in a matter of minutes.

“Any domain related to our name has been bought,” said Smith. “We’re not affiliated with any of them.”

The address on Google Maps has been blurred out, but property records show the home belongs to Brad Lee Butcher.

“I am not a spokesperson for the ReOpen NC group, I am a businessman selling merchandise,” said Butcher when contacted by email.

Butcher declined further comment about his business.

We asked protestors if they had a problem with someone profitting off their movement.

“I don’t know what they’re doing with their money,” said Rep. Phil Shepard (R-Onslow).

“Profit to me isn’t a bad word,” said a man who would only identify himself as ‘Uncle Sam’. “If you get an opportunity to make a profit go for it.”

“That’s part of America,” said Rep. Shepard. “That’s a free enterprise spirit. Some of them may say they’re putting money back into other efforts. I know that some are using fundraisers to help people who are out of work.”

Though it doesn’t appear Butcher is doing anything illegal with his business CBS 17 was unable to find any businesses registered under his name with the state of Florida or North Carolina.