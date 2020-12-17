Florida woman sentenced to 11 years in prison after prostituting child at Raleigh hotels

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old Florida woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a child in Raleigh, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

In June 2017, Sydney Crandon encouraged a 14-year-old to work as a prostitute in the Raleigh area, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Crandon took photos of the child in a hotel room to post in an online prostitution ad. Crandon then scheduled multiple clients.

“Over two days Crandon prostituted the child from two different hotels in Raleigh,” the release said.

“The key word in this announcement is ‘child,’ Higdon said. “This defendant enticed, lured, and sexually exploited a ‘child,’ one of our most vulnerable citizens and one of our most valuable resources. She stole the child’s innocence, sacrificed her future and risked her life for gratification and profit.”

The FBI, along with the Raleigh and Durham police departments, took part in the investigation that led to Crandon’s arrest.

She was indicted on July 31, 2019 and pleaded guilty on July 23 to sex trafficking of a minor.

On Thursday, Chief U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle sentenced Crandon to 133 months imprisonment followed by a term of 5 years supervised release.

“We are gratified by the Court’s sentence and the strong message it sends to the defendant and others who would do the same thing to other children among us,” Higdon said.