SALISBURY, N.C. (WNCN) — Food Lion says it is recalling some ground beef from its Zebulon store because it may contain a foreign material.

The supermarket chain said Friday that it is recalling all varieties of ground beef that was prepared in the store on Wakelon Street on Thursday with a sell-by date of Sunday.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported yet, the company said.

Food Lion says its investigation started immediately after the foreign material was identified Thursday.

It did not specify what the foreign material was.

If you bought the meat being recalled, the company says you should return it to your local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price.