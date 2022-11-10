RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With just a weeks left before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, many families in Wake County, according to Salvation Army staff, have to wonder where their next meal is coming from.

Thanks to a combined partnership event hosted on Thursday between The Salvation Army of Wake County, Concord Hospitality, and Feed the Children—that is one less problem to worry about.

Dan Stephens with Feed the Children and Donal Ware with the Salvation Army wasted no time in helping. Over a dozen volunteers helped hand out boxes of food, toys, and essential products and famine care products to each family.

“Getting to the holiday season and with all of the economy and the struggles of these families…it gives them a leg up during the holiday season,” said Stephens, the corporate partner with Feed the Children.

The food giveaway was a free event and was operated on a first-come, first-served bases for materials.

“Today we’re giving food boxes, essential boxes, and famine hygiene as well,” Stephens said.

It’s an initiative that didn’t go unnoticed by receivers.

“I feel blessed, thank y’all for the donations,” one woman said to volunteers.

“I feel blessed because—I don’t have a job, I’m retired and I’m on disability and I’m able to feed my family,” another receiver said shortly after.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday—all of the boxes were given away.