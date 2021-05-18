Food trucks, music, COVID-19 vaccines – NCDHHS holding vaccination event at Dix Park in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoping for a more “normal” summer this year? The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is holding an event this weekend to get people vaccinated and help in “Bringing Back Summer.”

NCDHHS is holding a COVID-19 vaccination event called “Vaccine on the Green” this Friday-Sunday at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh.

The event is open to the public and those who are age 12 and older can get a free COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are not necessary and walk-ins are welcome, NCDHHS said.

If you’d like to make an appointment, you can do so through WakeMed.

Vaccine on the Green will feature food trucks, music and lawn games.

NCDHHS said in a release that the vaccines “are free to everyone, regardless of insurance or immigration status, and no ID is required.”

Those attending the event and receiving their first Pfizer dose will be able to come back to Dix Campus on June 12 for their second dose or they can schedule an appointment at the WakeMed Vaccine Clinic on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh, NCDHHS said.

“COVID-19 vaccines are our best shot to bring back summer and get everyone safely back to the people, places and activities they love,” the department said in a news release.

The events will take place Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Adams Building on the Dorothea Dix Campus, located at 101 Blair Drive.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567. Appointments can be made by visiting MySpot.nc.gov.