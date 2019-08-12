Foodie alert: Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week kicks off Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The annual event that allows people to try all sorts of downtown restaurants at a reduced price kicks off Monday.

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week begins Monday and runs all the way through Sunday night and features at least 45 restaurants either offering lunch, dinner or both.

Participating restaurants will be featuring a range of options including $5 lunch specials, $10 lunch specials, $20 three-course prix fixe dinners or $30 three-course prix fixe dinners. Not all restaurants will offer all options.

Tax and tip are not included in any of the prices and reservations are recommended for dinner.

For more information and a list of restaurants and specials, click here.

