GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight between football teams led to an evacuation and the game being canceled Saturday afternoon, Garner police said.

The incident was reported just after 4:50 p.m. at the football field at North Garner Middle School at 720 Powell Dr., according to Sgt. C. Driver of the Garner Police Department.

No teams from Garner were involved, Driver said.

The fight began after there was “a disagreement on the field,” he said.

Garner police responded to help evacuate the area because of the fight, Driver said.

No one was injured and there were no charges from the fight, he said.

Driver said he did not know which teams were involved but that they belonged to a league that homeschooled children can join.

“I guess things got a little too heated,” Driver told CBS 17.

The teams had rented the field at North Garner Middle School, which is located just off West Garner Road near Benson Road.