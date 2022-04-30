CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years, tons of people crowded Bond Park Saturday for the 29th annual Spring Daze event in Cary.

Adam Bell who is the event supervisor said the size of the crowds beat the last few years of attendees to come out.

Thousands of people came out on shuttles and buses and even the parking lot was full. Folks came to enjoy the live music, kids got their faces painted, and you could even shop with local artists and vendors.

The free family fun event is put on every year on April 30 by the city of Cary. Bell said this event gives them a chance to highlight over 170 North Carolina artists.

He explained his reasoning for why so many people came out Saturday.

“People they’re just tired from being inside for a number of years and folks are ready to be back out at festivals again. We’re excited to be welcoming everybody back and people are excited to be back,” Bell said.

The event was at Bond Park until 5 p.m. If you didn’t attend this year, don’t worry. Their next arts and crafts festival will be their “Lazy Daze,” which will be on August 27 and 28 in downtown Cary.

