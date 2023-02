RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is $100,000 richer after he bought a $3 Powerball ticket.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said William Neal claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters.

Neal matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the drawing Nov. 2, and the jackpot doubled when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

After taxes were withheld, Neal took home $71,251.

He bought his ticket at the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.