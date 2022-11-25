RALEIGH, N.C. — Millions of shoppers are spending their Black Friday looking for the best deals.

A lot of Black Friday shoppers in Raleigh had to deal with rain as they got out the door in the morning. A CBS 17 crew saw about two dozen shoppers quickly gather outside the door to Best Buy on Capital Boulevard just minutes before the door opened.

Jamie Tyndall and his wife said Black Friday is a tradition for them and it’s a chance to get all their shopping out of the way.

“We try to make sure we get everything done in one day and we can just enjoy the holidays and chill out and not really have to worry about running and grabbing stuff,” Tyndall said.

It didn’t take long for a line to form at the Target on Old Wake Forest Road. Janell Patterson was one of the first ones in line as she gets gifts for her daughter.

“I need to get her a hoverboard and she needs to get a new laptop so those are her two big items for the year,” Patterson said.

Even though the online deals may be convenient, these shoppers believe you can also find great deals in the stores. Patterson told CBS 17 she’s not abandoning Black Friday anytime soon.

“Every year, I have to. It’s a priority in my life,” Patterson said.

The National Retail Federation projects a record 166 million people will shop nationwide this weekend.