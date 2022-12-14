RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — David Dixon, a former Durham pastor is facing a second series of child sex charges — this time in Wake County.

CBS 17 reported in early December that Dixon, 37, of Raleigh, was arrested at his home by Raleigh police and was brought in on charges in Durham County, including indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger.

On Wednesday, CBS 17 obtained court documents detailing what led to Dixon’s initial arrest as well as new details for more than a dozen new child sex crimes he now faces in Wake County.

Dixon’s arrest warrant said he took indecent liberties with a student at Community School of Digital and Visual Arts in Durham, where he was a substitute teacher. The warrant shows the incident happened in September, and the victim was under the age of 15.

A school staff member tells CBS 17 he no longer works there.

Dixon is facing more than a dozen felony charges in Wake County for indecent liberties with a child, sexual activity with a student and statutory sexual offense with a child. He is also charged in Durham County with three counts of statutory sex offense with a child and one count of indecent liberties of a child.

David Dixon was scheduled for his first appearance in Wake County court Wednesday morning but the bailiff told our CBS 17 crew he was not on the docket and is still in custody in Durham County.

Dixon was a pastor at Kingdom City Life Empowerment Church in Durham and church officials say he was also removed from that job.