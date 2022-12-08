RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted on Wednesday for obstruction and falsely obtaining property, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

On Wednesday, Wilkins was convicted on six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and six counts of felony obstruction of justice.

Wilkins was indicted in Sept. 2019. The DA had the jurisdiction to prosecute the case in Wake County.

The DA said Wilkins falsified mandatory in-service training records and submitted them to the NC Sheriffs Standards Division from 2013-18.

Prosecutors said Wilkins obstructed by withholding information regarding a credible threat made by an individual that knew the sheriff to kill Joshua Freeman.

Freeman is a former deputy, according to wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman and Granville County District Attorney Mike Waters.

Court documents indicated that former Deputy Freeman told Wilkins about the intention to disclose to authorities an audio recording of him using “racially offensive language.”

Wilkins encouraged an individual to “take care of it” and also said “the only way you gonna stop him is kill him.”

Wilkins was sentenced to four consecutive judgments with a minimum of 18 months in prison followed by two years of supervised probation.