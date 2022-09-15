RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker has responded to legal action attempting to remove him from office saying it has no legal basis and that the attorney who filed it, Jeff Dobson, had no right to file it.

CBS 17 spoke with one former Raleigh police officer who says he’s heard from Wake County deputies about demotions or other unfair treatment within the department. He says he wants to see something done about that, but he doesn’t necessarily want the sheriff removed from office.

“I don’t specifically want him out of office, I want him held accountable for his actions,” Russell Copersito said.

He’s part of a legal petition to remove Sheriff Baker from office.

“I’ve actually spoken to quite a few of the deputies that were in some of these recent transfers, and there’s fear, there’s definitely fear from above within the department,” Copersito said.

He says he’s friends with current Wake County deputies, and he’s heard of unfair demotions, retaliation, even officers being fired by Sheriff Baker.

“Being transferred, there are ways that it can be done legitimately at the mercy of the sheriff, however, the reasons it’s being done, or that it appears to have been done, it’s morally and ethically wrong,” Copersito said.

CBS 17 reached out to Sheriff Baker on Thursday. We were told he had no further comment at this time, but he did respond to the petition.

In his legal response, the Sheriff said there is no basis for the removal, and that Dobson had no right to file it.

Dobson is a candidate running against current Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman for her seat. Copersito, though, says it’s not about politics, it’s just about protecting deputies.

“If you’re in fear of your job day in and day out, it makes it more difficult to serve those around you and do your job the right way,” Copersito said.

Sheriff Baker’s term comes to an end in December, but Copersito said he doesn’t want to just wait until then to see something done. He says if a judge reviews the petition and decides not to move forward, he’ll accept that, he just hopes the petition is seen and heard.