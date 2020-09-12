Former longtime Garner mayor Ronnie Williams passes away

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A former longtime Garner mayor — who was in office during much of the town’s growth — has died, officials say.

Ronnie S. Williams, mayor from 2005 until Dec. 2019, passed away Saturday, at the age of 72, according to a Garner news release.

Before being elected mayor, Williams had served for 20 years on Garner’s Board of Aldermen, which was later renamed the Town Council.

A Garner news release said Williams spent more than 30 years in public service during which “the town blossomed from a sleepy community along a rail line to a dynamic, fast-growing suburb of over 30,000 residents.”

In June 2013, Garner was named an All-America City after Williams led a delegation of community representatives to Denver for the competition, the release said.

Williams graduated from Garner High School in 1966, attended Wake Community College then served in U.S. Army.

Williams was deployed to Vietnam from 1969 to 1970 and later was a member of American Legion Post 232 and Garner VFW Post 10225.

Williams is survived by his wife, Betsy, who he married in 1972, as well as two sons and two grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

