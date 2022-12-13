Officer Colby James (Photos courtesy of Mariah Ellis/CBS 17 and the Zebulon Police Department on Facebook)

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman will remain in jail after investigators said she dragged a Zebulon police officer with her car before driving off and leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase.

A Wake County Judge raised 51-year-old Deserie Ann Byrum’s bond to $250,000 Tuesday afternoon, after stating that he was concerned for public safety.

“[He was called to] Zebulon Community Park for a suspicious vehicle. He [the officer] interacted with her some, but ultimately discovered she had warrants in the system,” state prosecution described to a judge.

That’s when the trouble started for Zebulon officer Colby James.

Things took a turn Monday, just before 10 p.m., when he went to arrest Byrum for outstanding warrants out of Randolph County.

She had several charges there, including fleeing to elude arrest and reckless driving.

“[Byrum] pinned him in the door frame of the vehicle and put the car in drive and began to operate the vehicle,” prosecutors said. “It went over a barrier and into a wooded area. She dragged that officer about 50 yards, half a football field.”

Investigators said the U.S Marine Corps veteran then drew his gun, while he was getting dragged, and he accidentally shot himself in the arm.

Then, Byrum took off, leading Johnston County deputies and North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase.

“I’ll tell you, the police were here from everywhere in a matter of minutes,” George Wilcox said, who lives right near the park. “I knew it was serious, just by the response.”

They even tried to stop her using spike strips.

“Let’s try to follow the tire marks from the blown-out tires,” an officer said, via police radio traffic CBS 17 obtained.

An hour after the initial incident, law enforcement agencies were able to arrest Byrum on the side of the road in Clayton.

“We’ve got her on gunpoint, we’re going to be on Buffalo Road. It’s going to be a White Lexus [with Arizona plates],” police radio traffic said. “We’ve got a female at gunpoint, be cautious of crossfire. All units need to be on scene.”

In court on Tuesday, the prosecution explained Byrum’s history to the judge.

“In the state of Arizona, last year in 2021, [she was charged] with unlawful flight from law enforcement and aggravated assault on an officer.”

They recommended a $500,000 bond, but Byrum replied, “I don’t have a way to pay that bond.”

Zebulon police reported that James has been with the department for more than one year. Previously, he was with the State Capitol Police and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Byrum is next due in court Jan. 4.