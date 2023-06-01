RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mandy Cohen, former secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, is President Biden’s selection to lead the CDC, according to the Washington Post.

Cohen will be appointed to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Post said, after speaking with three people with “direct knowledge of the pending announcement.”

Cohen is known by many North Carolina families from her leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic, appearing in regular briefings with Governor Roy Cooper.

While Biden’s formal announcement is expected later this month, the sources said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra spoke with Cohen this week to congratulate her on her selection

Cohen would replace Rochelle Walensky, who is stepping down on June 30.

Cohen was named secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in 2017 and stepped down on Dec. 31, 2021, to spend more time with her family.

During her two-year stint as the head of NCDHHS, she guided the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her one regret she said during her final pandemic briefing was not being able to convince Republican state leaders to expand health coverage for more low-income people.

