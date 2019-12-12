Former NCDOT attorneys to speak with homeowners regarding 540 construction in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Construction is underway to complete the Triangle Expressway from where it currently ends in Apex to Interstate 40.

The Complete 540 project will happen in three phases.

Phase one construction is happening now. When the project is complete, 540 will stretch from the N.C. 55 Bypass to U.S. 64/U.S. 264 (Interstate 87) in Knightdale.

SkyEye17 confirmed land clearing near homes. Many residents’ backyards have turned into a construction site, so that’s why former Department of Transportation attorneys are holding a public meeting to provide information about the project and what people need to know.

It will take place on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Garner at the Hampton Inn Raleigh/Clayton.

According to the NCDOT, Complete 540 will cost $2.2 billion. First phase construction is estimated to wrap up in 2023.

