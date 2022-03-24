RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In December, a video appeared to show a staff member restraining a student by placing a knee on the student’s neck, Panther Creek principal Gregory Decker wrote at the time.

However, Jonathan Chang’s attorney Hart Miles said Chang was helping a school resource officer with a student who was resisting being taken into custody following a fight that broke out between two students.

“From our view, his assistance to the officer was appropriate, it was reasonable, and didn’t justify reassigning him to another place,” Miles said.

Miles said Chang’s knee was on the upper back of the student, not on his neck.

“The other videos that were reviewed by the police in doing their investigation were from higher angles, from the back, and from another angle where you can see better that Mr. Chang’s knee is on the upper back,” Miles said. “Mr. Chang always denied having his knee on the neck of the student. The videos don’t show conclusively that it was not on his neck, but it certainly nothing in the videos contradict what Mr. Chang said.”

The district said Chang was reassigned this month to a coordinating teacher position, a role based in the central office that focuses on teacher support.

The district said he does not work directly with supervising students.

On Dec. 9, the Wake County Public School System said Chang was suspended following this incident that happened during a lunch shift at the high school.

The district said several students saw the incident and it was recorded on video by students and on the school security cameras.

After a few days, Chang was suspended with pay while the investigation ensued. However, it never said directly because he put his knee on a student’s neck.

A spokesperson for Wake County Schools said the district has completed its investigation and taken appropriate action, and that personnel laws do not allow them to release more details.