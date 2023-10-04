RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Raleigh police detective was sentenced Wednesday for obstruction of justice.

Omar Abdullah, 47, of Raleigh, was sentenced to 38 days in jail by Superior Court Judge Patrick Nadolski, according to court documents.

Abdullah was indicted by a Wake County grand jury in late July 2022 with felony obstruction of justice following an investigation that began in 2020 after he was accused of planting fake heroin on a group of men during a raid on May 21 of that year.

The indictment specifically stated that Abdullah provided false statements pertaining to fake heroin while trying to pursue trafficking charges against a Raleigh man in May 2020.

Abdullah, along with the City of Raleigh, were the subjects of a civil rights lawsuit filed back in April 2021. The lawsuit, by one of the men and family members of others, accused Abdullah of falsely planting fake heroin on the men and then charging them with heroin trafficking.

The city settled the case for $2 million.

Abdullah was fired from the department in late October 2021.