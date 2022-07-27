RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Raleigh police officer was indicted by a Wake County grand jury with felony obstruction of justice following an investigation that began in 2020 after he was accused of planting fake heroin on a group of men, the district attorney announced Wednesday.

“Omar Abdullah was found to have unlawfully, willfully and feloniously obstruct justice by providing false statements to a judicial official pertaining to a fake and counterfeit substance falsely represented by the Defendant to be heroin… while pursing trafficking in heroin charges against Marcus Vanirvin as an officer with the Raleigh Police Department,” on or about May 21, 2020 official documents released Wednesday showed.

CBS 17 previously reported Abdullah was fired Oct. 28, 2021, after he was accused of planting the heroin and then charging the people with trafficking from this incident.

Abdullah and the City of Raleigh then fell subject to a civil rights lawsuit.

The plaintiffs faced more than seven years in prison and spent more than two years in jail before the charges were dismissed.

The city later settled the lawsuit for $2 million, CBS 17 previously reported.