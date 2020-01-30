Former RDU airport employee charged with felony secret peeping

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Raleigh-Durham International Airport employee was arrested and charged Wednesday with felony secret peeping, RDU officials tell CBS 17.
Brennan Stevenson, 30, was arrested by RDU Airport police and faces charges of felony secret peeping, felony disseminating image obtained from secret peeping, and felony possessing photographic image from secret peeping.
Stevenson was arrested after officials say they received a tip about potential illegal activity at the airport.
Stevenson is no longer employed by RDU and is not allowed on airport property.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Holly Springs student studying at Duke’s China campus returns home amid Coronavirus concerns
- Bus involved in wreck near RDU
- Nwora scores 37, leads No. 6 Louisville past BC 86-69
- Mooney’s 16th double-double, bench propel Irish past Deacons
- Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Raleigh
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now