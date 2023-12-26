RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than two months after he was fired, a former Saint Augustine’s University head football coach is suing the school for breach of contract among other things.

The lawsuit, obtained by CBS 17 on Tuesday, was filed Dec. 19.

Coach Howard Feggins was fired by the university on Oct. 13. The suit is seeking a total of $50,000 and makes several allegations against the school; Gwendolyn Kea, vice president of Finance and Administration at SAU; and Stephen Latson, identified in the suit as SAU’s interim athletic director.

The suit claims the defendants “irreparably tarnished Feggins’ promising coaching career by unceremoniously terminating him for pretextual and unlawful reasons.” It claims Kea and Latson possessed substantial control over Feggins’ terms and conditions of employment.

Feggins goes on to say that Kea and Latson created an environment of fear and intimidation and unlawfully mistreated employees who reported potentially wrongful conduct and/or refused to engage in potentially wrongful conduct.

Feggins says prior to accepting the position at SAU, he specifically asked about the financial health and ability to properly support the football team. The suit claims Feggins was told the department was in strong financial shape, that it had appropriate insurance for its student-athletes, and would be able to support the program as a whole.

Through a list of allegations, Feggins’ lawsuit claims he learned in his time at the university that those promises were not true. He claims the program did not have appropriate insurance during the first two games of the season and that the university failed to provide adequate meals for student-athletes, and the university risked student-athlete health by refusing to provide the team a full-time athletic trainer and/or necessary medical treatments.

Between August and October, Feggins says he reported this information. The lawsuit says Feggins told university leadership that SAU was likely in violation of NCAA regulations.

The coach claims he was told to “keep his mouth shut; otherwise, there would [be] swift repercussions.” According to the court filing, Feggins continued to voice his concerns despite the threats.

In the suit, Feggins’ attorney claims the coach was then fired “under the most bogus of circumstances.”

CBS 17 learned in October Feggins was fired for his use of an ineligible player for three snaps in a game against Virginia State on Sept. 16. The allegation was not referenced in the lawsuit.

Just a few weeks ago, former university President Christine McPhail was fired. A civil rights law firm filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of McPhail after she was let go.

The firm claims that McPhail, as well as, other women faced a hostile work environment that included gender and race bias from the male-dominated St. Augustine’s University Board of Trustees.