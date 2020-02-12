Former UNC football player charged with having $160,000 worth of marijuana, edible THC, sheriff’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former North Carolina football player was arrested Wednesday after investigators with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office caught him with a parcel containing marijuana and edible THC products, officials said.

Christopher Hawkins, 37, was seen picking up a package at home on Beargrass Lane earlier Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

A search warrant was obtained and the parcel was seized and discovered to contain marijuana and edible THC worth $160,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Hawkins was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell deliver marijuana, two counts of conspiracy to deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hawkins is also wanted in Georgia for a probation violation for a separate drug-related offense, the sheriff’s office said.

Hawkins was a defensive back for UNC and also played at Marshall. He was a freshman at Chapel Hill in 2001.

He was arrested in 2015 and charged with acting as an agent and violating North Carolina’s law against luring collegiate athletes into contracts.

That included two counts of inducement for providing former UNC player Robert Quinn with $13,700 and helping him sell game-used equipment for another $1,700 in 2010.

Related: Documents detail how Hawkins gave illegal benefits to UNC players

Hawkins is booked in the Wake County Detention Center.

More headlines from CBS17.com: