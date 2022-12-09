RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Republican Vice-President Mike Pence — who is among those possibly running for president in 2024 — will be visiting Raleigh next week, officials said.

Pence, who served as vice president under President Donald Trump, will deliver the keynote speech Tuesday at The Admiral James W. Nance Foreign Policy Lecture Series sponsored by The Jesse Helms Center, according to a Friday news release from the center.

The title of Pence’s speech is “America’s Place in the World.” The news release said Pence will offer insight into major foreign policy issues and controversies facing the U.S. in the most recent years.

“We’re so honored to have the Vice President deliver this important address as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jesse Helms’ first U.S. Senate victory and the release of Pence’s best-selling autobiography ‘So Help Me God’,” said Brian Rogers, president of The Helms Center in Wingate.

Last month, Pence called for an apology from Trump after the former president had dinner with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and a rapper who has spewed antisemitic conspiracies.

The event is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Marriott Crabtree Valley at 4500 Marriott Drive in Raleigh.