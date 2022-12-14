RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Raleigh Tuesday night.

Pence was the keynote speaker at a foreign policy lecture sponsored by the Jesse Helms Center.

Pence shared his views on America’s role in the world. Among the topics discussed were the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan–which he called a “disgrace”–military funding, and the war in Ukraine.

“The free world must continue to provide military support, led by the United States, to the courageous men fighting for freedom in Ukraine until peace is restored or Russia withdraws,” Pence said.

Issues closer to home, however, took center stage during the audience Q&A, with the first pre-screened question being will Pence run for president in 2024?

“I’m going tell you that we’re humbled by it; I’m very concerned about where the country is today,” he said.

Pence did not give a yes or no answer. He was also asked when he would announce if he does decide to run.

“I think sometime after the first of the year, just as a practical matter,” Pence said.

Pence stuck to the words he came in with, not commenting on Tuesday’s news that the NC State Bureau of Investigation submitted Mark Meadows’ voter fraud case to the state Attorney General’s office to review if criminal charges should be filed. Meadows was former President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff.

Raleigh was not Pence’s only stop in North Carolina for the day. He was in Charlotte earlier in the day at a book signing at the Billy Graham Library.