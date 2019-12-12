Former Wake County deputy impersonated law enforcement during DWI arrest, sheriff’s office says

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Wake County deputy was charged with impersonating law enforcement after he was found with a badge, jacket, and other items, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Fuquay-Varina police alerted the sheriff’s office after arresting Ryan Michael Bentkowski Wednesday on a driving while impaired charge outside the Abbey Road bar located at 711 N. Main Street.

According to the release, Bentkowski was found to be in possession of a badge, a sheriff’s office winter jacket with patches, a ball cap, and a sealed gas mask cartridge.

Bentkowski told authorities he was a former Wake County deputy. He had been placed on administrative duty after he was served with a domestic violence protective order. He was then terminated on Sept. 30, the release said.

Deputies retrieved Bentkowski’s service weapon, vest, and patrol vehicle on Sept. 16. He claimed he couldn’t locate additional equipment. The items found on Wednesday are the same items he said he couldn’t find, the release said.

Bentkowski is charged with misdemeanor impersonating law enforcement, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, and driving while impaired.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now