Former Wake County deputy now in jail after January standoff with sheriff’s office

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Wake County deputy is now in jail after a January standoff with authorities at a Wake Forest home.

Brad Woodlief had been receiving treatment at the hospital but has since been booked into the Wake County Detention Center

On Jan. 27, deputies were trying to serve a restraining order on Woodlief, but he barricaded himself inside of a home located along the 11000 block of Jeffreys Lane.

Woodlief, who Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry said was a deputy “in a previous administration,” was accused of assaulting his wife.

When contacted by phone, Woodlief “made threats against the safety of the deputies,” Curry said. They believed Woodlief to be armed.

Deputies tried several times to get Woodlief to come out of the house peacefully, but they were unsuccessful. The sheriff’s office dispatched its Tactical Response Team, which entered the house. Tear gas was used and the standoff ended, a release said.

Woodlief was charged with second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female – communicating threats.