Former Wake County educator pushing for in-person learning, transparency from school board

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kelly Mann is a former Wake County Public School teacher. Most recently, she said she worked for McGraw-Hill Education helping to train educators to teach online.

She admits, it’s new territory for her.

“I’ve seen the challenges and how long it can take to get these teachers prepared,” she said.

Now, Mann is behind a petition asking the Wake County Board of Education to consider reopening schools for in-person learning.

“ABC [Science] Collaborative, an outstanding team of experts, believes we have the metrics to continue to move forward safely with our plans to reopen schools. So this petition now is that hopefully, we can get more public awareness,” Mann explained.

“How much more have our children deteriorated mentally in this county,” she stated.

Last month, Wake County Public School leaders voted to have students return to remote learning after the winter break.

The pause on in-person learning would last for two weeks and would take place starting Jan. 4 and ending Jan. 15.

Officials said the number of teachers out sick is creating a problem and that they don’t have enough substitute teachers to fill open slots.

Days after the vote, Wake County Public Schools reported a new record for weekly COVID-19 cases.

Officials said 128 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Dec. 10-16, with 69 of the cases being students and the remaining 59 being among staff.

Lynn Road Elementary School reported a COVID-19 cluster, where at least five cases were reported in a 14-day time frame. The school was the first in the district to report a cluster.

“We need to be looking at the repercussions. The long term damage of keeping schools closed. I think it’s more important for us to look at the here and now and the lives we would save by reopening schools,” said Mann.