Former Wake Forest HS, current NFL player arrested in Wake Forest on assault charge

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Wake Forest High School football player who is now in the NFL was arrested Sunday on an assault charge out of Franklin County, officials said.

Arrest records show Darius Hodge was arrested early Sunday morning in Wake Forest. He was charged with simple assault in connection with an incident from May 2019.

Wake Forest spokesperson Bill Crabtree confirmed Hodge’s arrest on the warrant out of Franklin County.

Hodge graduated from Wake Forest High School in 2017 and went on to play at Marshall University. He has since signed for the Cincinnati Bengals as a linebacker.

CBS 17 reached out to Franklin County authorities for more information on the 2019 incident, but has not yet heard back.