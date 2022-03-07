WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Heritage Middle School teacher has been arrested and charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in connection with incidents that occurred on the school campus in 2008, Wake Forest officials said Monday.

Joshua Landon Jenkins, 48, of Garner turned himself in early Monday at the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

He was employed at Heritage Middle School from 2006 to 2010, according to Town spokesperson Bill Crabtree.

The cases involve three of Jenkins’ students who were juveniles at the time the incidents occurred, Crabtree said.

Wake Forest Police launched an investigation in July 2021 when one of the victims came forward to report the alleged abuse.

Jenkins is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.