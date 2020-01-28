Founding drummer of Raleigh’s Corrosion of Conformity dies at 53

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Reed Mullin, the drummer and founding member of Raleigh’s Corrosion of Conformity has died, the band announced late Monday.

The Raleigh native was 53. His cause of death was not released.

“Love and condolences to the family, friends and fans who will miss you and thanks for the music,” the band posted to Facebook.

The heavy metal band was founded in Raleigh in 1982 by Mullin, guitarist Woody Weatherman and bassist Mike Dean.

The band has sold hundreds of thousands of albums. They’ve released 10 records – their first was Eye for an Eye in 1984.

Mullin was also a member of the supergroup Teenage Time Killers – which had a series of guest members such as Dave Grohl and Corey Taylor.

In June 2016, Dean took to the band’s Facebook page to reveal Mullin had suffered a seizure as the band was about to go on stage in Edmonton.

The posts said Mullin’s seizure was “preceded by prolonged, extreme and unhealthy levels of alcohol consumption, not taking care of himself and who-knows-what else.”

Dean also wrote a similar incident had occurred in 2013 in Pittsburgh while CoC was opening for Clutch.

Corrosion of Conformity has a tour scheduled to begin in February in New Zealand.

