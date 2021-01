RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the Raleigh Fire Department, four homes along the 600 block of East Cabarrus Street have been evacuated as a precaution after a couple found what was believed to be a grenade in their yard around 11:30 a.m.

The area was blocked off while the police department, fire department and bomb squad investigated.

Raleigh fire officials say “it was a full size metal replica that looked very real.”

The device was learned to be a replica around 2:20 p.m.