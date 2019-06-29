Wake Forest woman talks about losing townhome in fire that injured teen

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Four families have been forced from their homes after a fire in Wake Forest. It happened on Gross Avenue in the Caddell Woods Subdivision.

It started around 3 p.m. Friday.

“Its just heartbreaking for me. So it’s hard for me to look,” Cheyenne Short, a fire victim said.

Short said she was home — in the unit beside the main blaze — at the time. She smelled the smoke and saw the flames.

READ: 1 injured as 4 Wake Forest townhomes damaged by fire

She alerted her mom, brother and her brother’s friend. She grabbed her dog and then followed them out. She also managed to call 911.



“No shoes. No, shoes at all. My socks are ripped up now,” Short said.

Short shares a wall with the townhome where the fire started.



“I was scared. Freaking out. Didn’t know what to think. Just glad everyone is okay,” Short said.

“The first reaction is anyone here,” Patrick Lewis who lives across the street said.

Lewis saw the smoke and jumped into action. He said the family in the townhome on fire made it out. That’s when he started knocking on the door of the person next door.



“I went and knocked and no answer and I was able to finally get the kid to come out of there,” Lewis said.

Lewis said the kid, a teenager didn’t know there was a fire. Investigators said that teenager was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

All this on the hottest day of the year so far. Firefighters took breaks in the shade. Neighbors also stepped up to help.

“We’re all doing our effort to just pitch in and just get everybody what they need,” Nancy Brisita, a neighbor said.

Fire officials said four townhomes had significant damage. The home where it started is a total loss.



One family said they lost a cat in the fire.

