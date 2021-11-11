Franklin Co. volunteers young and old show gratitude for veterans with meal delivery, celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In Louisburg on Thursday, volunteers wanted to make it clear: veterans have not been forgotten, especially not on Veteran’s Day.

“We’ve been through a lot and I’m still here, and proud to be here,” Alvin Bachelor, a U.S. Army veteran, said.

Bachelor drove up to receive a little ‘thank you’ from his community during Franklin County’s Veteran’s Day celebration.

“It means a whole lot,” Bachelor said.

Volunteers passed out meals to veterans driving or walking up. They hoped by filling up the veteran’s stomachs, they could feel the gratitude.

Additionally, school was out but it was not a day off for Jazion Sutton.

“I’m out here passing out bags to the veterans. It’s important because we’re giving back,” Sutton said. “They helped us when they went to the war and we’re just giving back,” Sutton said.

Another volunteer, Bobby Weathers, pitched in to make the barbecue going out to veterans.

“It’s mostly what I do anyway – cook,” he said.

He understands first-hand what veterans driving by went through because he’s a U.S. Army veteran, too.

“It’s a whole lot to be alive this day and time after serving over there in Vietnam. It’s a lot,” Weathers said. “I lost a lot of friends over there, good friends.”

Furthermore, Gladys Bullock went to the celebration in remembrance of her father and son.

“It makes me feel bad cause they’re gone,” Bullock said.

She still honors their service and was grateful these volunteers do too.

“They haven’t forgotten the ones that passed away so this is good,” she said.

She hoped others will honor veterans still with us and memorialize those no longer here.