Franklin County man arrested for shooting man at Raleigh motel, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police arrested a 21-year-old Franklin County man Friday in connection with a June 8 shooting near a Raleigh hotel.

Jarue Malik Alston, 21, of Louisburg, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to CBS17’s breaking news email list

Officers responded to a hotel along the 8800 block of Wadford Drive just after 8 p.m. on June 8. They found a man “suffering from several gunshots,” police said.

At the time, the victim was taken to the hospital and was in serious condition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories