Franklin County man arrested for shooting man at Raleigh motel, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police arrested a 21-year-old Franklin County man Friday in connection with a June 8 shooting near a Raleigh hotel.

Jarue Malik Alston, 21, of Louisburg, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Officers responded to a hotel along the 8800 block of Wadford Drive just after 8 p.m. on June 8. They found a man “suffering from several gunshots,” police said.

At the time, the victim was taken to the hospital and was in serious condition.