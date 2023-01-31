RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh.

Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.

The shooting took place around 7:45 p.m. that evening at the restaurant at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road. One employee suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The arrest warrant stated that Johnson fired a Smith & Wesson 40 handgun into the restaurant and assaulted the victim.

Johnson was placed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.